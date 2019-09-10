CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bomb Squad, Brooklyn, explosive device, Local TV, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police shut down a neighborhood in Brooklyn after reports of a possible explosive device in the area.

A section of Howard Avenue in Brownsville was taped off as the bomb squad personnel investigated the device Tuesday evening.

Chopper 2 was over a home earlier in the day where officers were carefully examining the possible explosive in the building’s backyard.

CBS2 has learned the device has tape and wires coming out of it, but police haven’t been able to confirm if it is actually dangerous.

The house is located between Dumont and Livnoia Avenues, where a police involved shooting happened just eight days ago.

Comments

Leave a Reply