NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police shut down a neighborhood in Brooklyn after reports of a possible explosive device in the area.
A section of Howard Avenue in Brownsville was taped off as the bomb squad personnel investigated the device Tuesday evening.
Due to police activity, expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Howard Avenue between Dumont Avenue and Livonia Avenue, Brooklyn. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) September 10, 2019
Chopper 2 was over a home earlier in the day where officers were carefully examining the possible explosive in the building’s backyard.
CBS2 has learned the device has tape and wires coming out of it, but police haven’t been able to confirm if it is actually dangerous.
The house is located between Dumont and Livnoia Avenues, where a police involved shooting happened just eight days ago.