NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One woman is dead and another is injured after their SUV collided with another vehicle and then crashed into a building overnight in Queens.

Now, police say they’re searching for the other driver, who fled the scene.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas a silver Lexus was driving on 111th Avenue in South Ozone Park around 1:20 a.m. when the driver allegedly ran a red light and T-boned a Honda CRV that was traveling on 126th Street.

The force sent the Honda slamming into a flower shop.

Witnesses said the passenger, identified as 72-year-old Gilda Lascano, was thrown from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses also said they tried to help the 56-year-old driver, who couldn’t move but in Spanish kept asking if her passenger was OK. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Lexus was long gone.

