TUCKAHOE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A prominent New York plastic surgeon faced weapons charges in a Westchester County court on Tuesday.
Matthew Bonanno stood stone-faced in front of the judge.
Prosecutors say he was illegally storing a cache of weapons and ammunition at a residence in Tuckahoe.
New police body cam footage shows the stash of weapons officers seized from the 47-year-old’s car and home.
Nine guns, including assault rifles and high capacity magazines, were discovered by authorities.
Police say a neighbor tipped them off after seeing Bonanno with those guns in August. The man called police, warning them he was with a friend who showed him a gun and threatened his estranged wife.
Bonanno is a former vice president of the prestigious New York County Medical Society.