CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Matthew Bonanno, New York, weapons charges


TUCKAHOE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A prominent New York plastic surgeon faced weapons charges in a Westchester County court on Tuesday.

Matthew Bonanno stood stone-faced in front of the judge.

Prosecutors say he was illegally storing a cache of weapons and ammunition at a residence in Tuckahoe.

(Photo: Tuckahoe Police Department)

New police body cam footage shows the stash of weapons officers seized from the 47-year-old’s car and home.

Nine guns, including assault rifles and high capacity magazines, were discovered by authorities.

Police say a neighbor tipped them off after seeing Bonanno with those guns in August. The man called police, warning them he was with a friend who showed him a gun and threatened his estranged wife.

Bonanno is a former vice president of the prestigious New York County Medical Society.

Comments

Leave a Reply