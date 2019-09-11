



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Today, New York City and the nation mark 18 years since the September 11th terror attacks.

A somber ceremony will be held this morning in Lower Manhattan, where the names of those who died that day will be read aloud by family members.

Nearly 3,000 men, women and children were killed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on United Airlines Flight 93. The names of those killed in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing will also be heard.

The ceremony will pause six times – twice to mark the moment each plane hit the Twin Towers, twice for when each tower fell, and two more times to mark the attacks on the Pentagon and Flight 93.

During the first moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., houses of worship will toll their belts.

An honor guard made up of members of the FDNY, NYPD and Port Authority Police Department will also be on hand.

Although it’s been 18 years, in many ways the wound still feels fresh, and remains of those killed are still being identified.

Officials say two thirds of all World Trade Center responders have at least one certified 9/11-related health condition. After a battle on Capitol Hill this summer, the Victims Compensation Fund passed through 2092.

“We’re at 204 in just the FDNY alone, and the NYPD’s at 241. So I mean, the number of first responders that have died post-9/11 is greater,” said Bobby Eustace, of the Uniformed Firefighters Association.

Tonight, the tribute in light returns. As we look to the skies and the illuminated spirit of the towers, we’re reminded of all we lost that day.

The people who went to work that morning just like they had so many days before, the firefighters and first responders who ran in as so many were running out, all the last phone calls made to loved ones, the fear, love, panic, hope, helplessness, help and pain. Today, it all comes back.

The area has been redeveloped and is once again booming – a tribute to the resiliency of New Yorkers – but the reflecting pools stay a reminder of what once stood there. Never forget.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum will be only be open to families this morning. It will reopen to the public around 3 p.m.