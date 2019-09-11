Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released video of a group of men they say slashed a subway rider multiple times during an attack in Manhattan.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD has released video of a group of men they say slashed a subway rider multiple times during an attack in Manhattan.
The men got into a dispute with the 21-year-old victim on the uptown platform at 96th Street and Central Park West Monday morning.
They allegedly slashed the man in the face, arms and chest with an unknown object before running off.
The victim was treated at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.