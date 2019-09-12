We’ve rounded up four artsy events around New York City this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from comedy shows to performance art.

Reductress Presents: Haha … Wow!

From the event description:

Join Reductress writers and hosts Eva Victor and Taylor Garron for a stand-up/variety show that will leave you saying, “Haha … WOW!!”

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 6:30-8:15 p.m.

Where: Caveat, 21 A Clinton St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Open Mic with Performances by American Artist and Justin Allen

From the event description:

Join artists and The New School alumni American Artist and Justin Allen for a participatory open platform that invites participants to share their own work and process. This event is part of “In the Historical Present,” an exhibition in the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Gallery featuring commissioned artworks, artist-led engagements and performances, and works drawn from the New School’s art collection and archives in celebration of the university’s centennial.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Gallery, Sheila C. Johnson Design Center, The New School, 2 W. 13th St.,

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Free Comedy Show

From the event description:

Comedy Evening is a completely free comedy show in the heart of the West Village, featuring comedians who have appeared on Comedy Central, TruTV, “Late Night with Stephen Colbert” and more!

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: O.P.P.A., 162 W. Fourth St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Photoville Brooklyn 2019 — Creativity and Imagination to Occupy the Future

From the event description:

Explore how creativity and imagination can be used to analyze complex social issues through visual narratives in a talk with photographic artist Sheila Pree Bright.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Photoville Brooklyn, Leica Pavilion, Brooklyn Bridge Plaza, 17-31 Water St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Tinder Live! with Lane Moore featuring David Cross and Mike Drucker

From the event description:

The notorious dating app comes alive in this improvised, anything-can-happen comedy show with real-time swiping and ridiculous Tinder tips.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 8:30-10 p.m.

Where: Littlefield, 635 Sackett St.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

