Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBS News) – There’s a consumer alert you should be aware of.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBS News) – There’s a consumer alert you should be aware of.
General Motors is recalling nearly 3.5 million pickups and SUVs because of brake problem.
The company says there has been more than 100 crashes and 13 injuries related to the issue.
The recall covers the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups from the 2014 through 2018 model years. Also included are the Cadillac Escalade from 2015 to 2017, and the GMC Yukon and Chevy Suburban and Tahoe from 2015 through 2018.
GM says the problem is a faulty vacuum pump that may force drivers to put more pressure on brakes.
The vehicle may also need a longer distance to stop, which can increase the risk of crashes.
For a full list of recalled models, click here.