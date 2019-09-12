Comments
OTISVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – “Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is expected to be freed from federal prison Thursday after doing time for tax evasion.
The reality is set to be released from a facility in Otisville. He served about eight months behind bars after pleading guilty to evading taxes on nearly $9 million in income.
“The Situation” appeared on all six original season of “Jersey Shore.”
At his sentencing last fall, Sorrentino told the judge he was trying to overcome years of drug and alcohol abuse.
Sorrentino’s brother, Marc, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to spend two years in prison.
