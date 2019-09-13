Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new details regarding the body found wrapped in a carpet outside a Harlem Starbucks on Thursday.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new details regarding the body found wrapped in a carpet outside a Harlem Starbucks on Thursday.
According to the NYPD, the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Anthony Lewis.
They said Friday that Lewis was shot in the chest. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Someone called 911 just before 6 a.m. Thursday to report they saw the body on the sidewalk along West 145th Street and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.
The caller said they noticed what they thought were feet hanging from a rolled up red carpet.
James Greene, who has been the concierge at the Langston for 13 years, says he saw the people who dumped the body on the building’s surveillance tape.
“Two people walked by with a shopping cart, the shopping cart is over there now. They walked by and dumped it over there by my car,” Greene said.
The investigation is ongoing.