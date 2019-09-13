CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a beauty today was! Plenty of sun, crisp breezes and comfy temps in the upper 60s and low 70s, feeling like fall! Expect a few more clouds tonight, but it will stay dry and comfortable with temps dropping into the 50s with low 60s in NYC.

Tomorrow will feature increasing clouds and temps in the mid 70s, right around seasonable, but with a slight risk for rain showers, best bet north and west of NYC. Expect a similar story on Sunday but with a bit more warmth as temps reach the low 80s.

The work week starts off on a bright and warm note with temps in the low 80s again, and the dry trend looks to continue through most of the week. Have a great night!

