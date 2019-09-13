Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – When a baby decides it’s time to be born, it’s time to be born – no matter where you are.
One mother ended up delivering a healthy baby boy on the steps of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx with the assistance of three NYPD officers.
This morning Police Officer Andeliz, Police Officer Ortiz, and Police Officer Collado Gomez assisted the mother in delivering a healthy baby boy on the steps of the 4-1 precinct. Both mother and child are doing well. #NYPDProtecting pic.twitter.com/vsw1rUUgdr
— NYPD 41st Precinct (@NYPD41Pct) September 13, 2019
The precinct reported both the mother and the child are doing well.