NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – When a baby decides it’s time to be born, it’s time to be born – no matter where you are.

One mother ended up delivering a healthy baby boy on the steps of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx with the assistance of three NYPD officers.

The precinct reported both the mother and the child are doing well.

