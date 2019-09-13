



— Major restoration work is going on at a Long Island jewel.

Old Westbury Gardens, a 100-year-old estate that is open to the public, has been under wraps for a year, but Friday, CBSN New York’s Carolyn Gusoff got a sneak peek at the intricate work being done there.

It’s not your typical house restoration project. The house is 65,000 square feet and dates back to the turn of the century — the 20th century, that is.

The restoration has brought together craftsmen and artisans from around the globe.

The house, completed in 1906, belonged to American industrial giant John Phipps, and now it belongs to the public.

For the last year, it’s been literally under wraps. The original furniture and gilded 18th century antique mirrors were removed and painstakingly dusted, and a leaking 100-year-old slate roof was removed.

PHOTO GALLERY: Click here to view more photos of the ongoing restoration.

Staff was intent on keeping the authenticity of the original design, so they looked far for craftspeople and materials that would match the original house.

As a result, the slate for the new roof comes from the same British quarry it came from 100 years ago.

“Originally, we didn’t think we were going to be able to do that because the Collyweston slate mine that’s located in the UK midlands closed many decades ago, and so when we knew we had to replace the roof, we thought, well, where are we going to get the slate? Of course we want to be authentic to this preservation project, so where are we going to get the slate? So we looked around and did a lot of planning, but luckily for us, in 2017, the Collyweston slate quarry in the UK reopened and so I went over to the UK at that point in time and talked to the quarry owner, and we decided that we were going to put a plan together to be able to replace this with the original slate from the original quarry,” Nancy Costopulos, Old Westbury Gardens president and CEO, said.

The original playhouse of Phipps’ 8-year-old daughter is also being restored. Reeds were brought in from Turkey and Russia to create an authentic thatched roof.

The work has cost $6 million in grants and donations.

It’s expected to reopen to the public the day after Thanksgiving.