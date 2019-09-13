Comments
BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days of prison for her role in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal. She was ordered to self-report to a facility, which will be determined by the Bureau of Prisons, on Oct. 25.
BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days of prison for her role in a sweeping college admissions bribery scandal. She was ordered to self-report to a facility, which will be determined by the Bureau of Prisons, on Oct. 25.
Huffman was also given a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.
The “Desperate Housewives” actress held hands with her husband, actor William H. Macy, as her brother followed the couple into federal court in Boston.
To read Huffman’s statement and more on the sentence, see CBSBoston.com.