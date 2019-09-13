NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two teenagers have been seriously injured by an out-of-control car that jumped the sidewalk in Queens.

Police tell CBS2 two cars were involved in a T-bone style crash on 62nd Road and 138th Street that sent one vehicle barreling into pedestrians.

The car jumped the curb and struck two 13-year-old girls.

Both girls are said to have serious leg injuries.

Authorities tell CBS2 neither of the girls’ wounds are considered life-threatening. Both children have been taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The other car involved in the crash struck two parked cars; luckily no one was in either vehicle at the time.

Stay with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story