NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – You might want to stay up late tonight – and not just because it’s Friday – because this will be your last chance to see a full moon on Friday the 13th for 30 years.

Friday’s full moon is called a Harvest Moon because it will be the last one before the autumnal equinox on Sept. 23 – better known as the beginning of fall.

What makes this one so special is it just happens to fall on the infamously unlucky Friday the 13th, a day traditionally marked by superstition (did you break any mirrors today?) and horror movie marathons.

Full Harvest Moon will illuminate the night sky on Friday the 13th https://t.co/lksBslsufP pic.twitter.com/wHJ7JVJ3kO — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2019

The last time a full moon appeared on Friday the 13th was in October of 2000.

The next time that’s scheduled to happen is in August of 2049!

Anyone staying up to see the rare event in the Tri-state area will get their best view of the Harvest Moon at 12:32 a.m. Eastern time (technically on Saturday the 14th).

That’s the time the moon will be at its fullest in the night’s sky.

If any of your friends ask why it looks a lot smaller than previous full moons, stun them with this fact:

The moon is also called a “micromoon” because it will be at its farthest point from Earth tonight – also known as its apogee.

The moon will actually appear to be around 14 percent smaller than usual and will also be much dimmer in the sky – a fittingly creepy sight on Friday the 13th!