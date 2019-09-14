Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two people have been shot and killed near a funeral home in New Jersey.
CBS2’s Matt Kozar has learned that one of the victims was killed while inside a car on Mercer Street in Newark.
The other person was fatally shot on the street nearby around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
There is no word yet from police on what sparked the deadly shooting, but the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office did say they were responding to the scene.
