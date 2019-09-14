PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx man died after a shooting in Paterson, New Jersey, on Friday night.
The Passaic County prosecutor’s office says 24-year-old Riquelvin Burgos-Nunez was driving along East 31st Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue around 9 p.m. when he was shot.
Burgos-Nunez kept driving and eventually crashed into another vehicle, coming to a stop near Broadway and East 33rd Street.
Officials say two unknown individuals then put Burgos-Nunez into another vehicle and drove him to the Alaris Health facility in Rochelle Park.
Burgos-Nunez was pronounced dead at the facility.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 1-877-370-PCPO or 973-321-1120. Information can also be emailed to tips@passaiccountynj.org.