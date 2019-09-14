Comments
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials say a woman who used to work at a CVS Pharmacy on Long Island stole prescription pills and resold them.
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office says 26-year-old Amber Maltese worked at the CVS on Old County Road in Riverhead.
According to officials, Maltese and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Tijay Clairborne, allegedly took hydrocodone and oxycodone from the pharmacy in May so they could illegally resell the drugs.
Maltese was arrested in July for criminal sale of a controlled substance and petit larceny. Clairborne was arrested Friday for criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of stolen property.
The district attorney’s office says both Maltese and Clairborne have been arraigned and released on their own recognizance.