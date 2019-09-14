LEVITTOWN (CBSNewYork) — A woman in Nassau County says she was groped by a stranger inside her own home.
The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, CBS2’s Christina Fan reports.
The victim was walking into her home on Tallow Lane in Levittown when a man allegedly followed her inside and groped her.
Surveillance video from a camera across the street shows the suspect sitting inside a parked vehicle on the road. He then gets out and runs towards the victim’s home.
Footage from a second camera shows the suspect approaching the victim’s house, watching as she opens the door and goes inside, then following her.
While inside, police say he grabbed the 43-year-old woman inappropriately. Police say she screamed, causing the man to run off, get back in his vehicle and drive away.
The suspect is described as a white, possibly Hispanic, male believed to be 20-25 years old. He’s about 5 feet 11 inches tall and has a thin build. He was driving a dark-colored Chrysler 300.
The victim was not injured.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding this incident is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.