



— Police say a man was dragged and injured while trying to stop a vehicle theft in Manhattan earlier this month.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 2.

According to police, the 62-year-old man got out of his Lincoln Town Car and left it idling while he dropped off a passenger on East 53rd Street in Midtown.

While the man was out of the vehicle, an unknown individual hopped in the driver’s seat.

The car owner tried to stop him, but the individual drove off, dragging the car owner before striking a parked vehicle.

The individual abandoned the car near West 41st Street and 10th Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with several broken ribs.

Police say the individual is a black male, believed to be about 19 years old. They are also searching for a second black male individual who was seen with the first individual in surveillance video.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.