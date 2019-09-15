CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crown Heights, fatal hit-and-run, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn left one man dead early Sunday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. near Albany Avenue and Park Place in Crown Heights.

One person was killed and another was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn on Sept. 15, 2019. (Credit: CBS2)

Police are still actively searching for the hit-and-run driver, CBS2’s Christina Fan reports.

It was initially reported that two people had been struck, but officers later said there was only one victim.

A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

There is no description of the suspect’s vehicle at this time, but police are hoping that will change as they hear from witnesses and pull surveillance video.

Comments

Leave a Reply