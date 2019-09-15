Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn left one man dead early Sunday morning.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. near Albany Avenue and Park Place in Crown Heights.
Police are still actively searching for the hit-and-run driver, CBS2’s Christina Fan reports.
It was initially reported that two people had been struck, but officers later said there was only one victim.
A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
There is no description of the suspect’s vehicle at this time, but police are hoping that will change as they hear from witnesses and pull surveillance video.