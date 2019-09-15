



The calzones and cannolis are already flying in Manhattan’s Little Italy this weekend – but it’s not too late to get in on all the fun!

The annual San Gennaro festival began on Thursday.

The 11-day celebration salutes the patron saint of Naples and is expected to welcome over two million visitors to Little Italy’s famous Mulberry Street – coming for the food, the fun, and the live performances.

Let’s recap what’s happened so far:

On Thursday, the Feast of San Gennaro kicked off with the evening Blessing of the Stands.

That was followed by the 22nd Annual Cannoli Eating Competition on Friday.

Revelers took in this year’s Grand Procession on Saturday, in a celebration filled with floats and celebrity sightings all afternoon.

Don’t worry! There’s still plenty to see and do at this year’s feast!

Here’s a quick preview of everything still on tap for the 2019 Feast of San Gennaro:

Sunday, Sept 15: Gene Roberts Band performs on the Grand Street Stage at Mott Street (7-8:30 p.m.)

Gene Roberts Band performs on the Grand Street Stage at Mott Street (7-8:30 p.m.) Monday, Sept 16: Enrico Caruso Opera Night (7 p.m.)

Enrico Caruso Opera Night (7 p.m.) Wednesday, Sept 18: The first ever Zeppole Eating Competition (1 p.m.)

The first ever Zeppole Eating Competition (1 p.m.) Thursday, Sept 19: Solemn High Mass Celebrating the Patron Saint of Naples at Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood (113 Baxter Street, 6 p.m.)

Solemn High Mass Celebrating the Patron Saint of Naples at Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood (113 Baxter Street, 6 p.m.) Saturday, Sept 21: The annual Meatball Eating Contest (1 p.m.)

The annual Meatball Eating Contest (1 p.m.) Sunday, Sept 22: Neapolitan Concert (2 p.m.)

Neapolitan Concert (2 p.m.) Sunday, Sept 22: Music artist Jenna Esposito takes the stage (6-9 p.m.)

If you’re just looking to stop by and try some great Italian-American food, the feast also features the traditional street fair along Mulberry Street including cannoli, sausages, zeppoles, fried dough, and of course — pizza!

There will also be cooking demonstrations from local chefs and plenty more live music.

The feast ends on Sept. 22.