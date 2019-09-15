Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Officials have identified two men who were killed in a New Jersey shooting Saturday.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. near a funeral home on Mercer Street in Newark.
The Essex County prosecutor’s office says 30-year-old Jasson Duffy and 30-year-old Hassan Ward, both of Newark, were sitting outside when an unknown individual approached them and shot them.
Duffy and Ward both sustained fatal injuries.
According to the prosecutor’s office, a female victim was apparently struck by a stray bullet. She is in critical but stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing. No one has been arrested at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-TIPS-4EC.