CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, New York, Staten Island, Staten Island Ferry, Staten Island Ferry Terminal, Suspicious Package

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Staten Island Ferry Terminal was evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a suspicious package.

The evacuation happened on the Manhattan side around 3:30 p.m.

Ferry service was suspended while police investigated.

Police said just before 4 p.m. that the package had been deemed safe and conditions were back to normal.

Delays in ferry service were expected.

Comments

Leave a Reply