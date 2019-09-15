NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Staten Island Ferry Terminal was evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a suspicious package.
The evacuation happened on the Manhattan side around 3:30 p.m.
🚨Please avoid the area of the Staten Island Ferry Terminal and surrounding areas as we investigate a suspicious package. We will update you when conditions return to normal. pic.twitter.com/apAkLiVc9T
— NYPD 1st Precinct (@NYPD1Pct) September 15, 2019
Ferry service was suspended while police investigated.
Police said just before 4 p.m. that the package had been deemed safe and conditions were back to normal.
The package is deemed safe. Conditions are back to normal with slight delays in ferry service. We appreciate your patience and cooperation during our investigation. pic.twitter.com/6Aiw0FYMGQ
— NYPD 1st Precinct (@NYPD1Pct) September 15, 2019
Delays in ferry service were expected.