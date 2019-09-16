Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police near London are looking for a solid gold toilet that was stolen early Saturday morning from the birthplace of former British prime minister Winston Churchill.
A 66-year-old man has been arrested but has not yet been identified by police or charged with any crime.
The $1.25 million toilet had recently been installed at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City.
Police say it was stolen early Saturday morning by thieves who used at least two vehicles to cart it away.
