Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two schools in our area are celebrating being named among the healthiest in the country.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two schools in our area are celebrating being named among the healthiest in the country.
The Alliance For A Healthier Generation named Edward A. Reynolds High School on the Upper West Side one of only eight recipients of a gold award this year.
LINK: See the complete list
Kindergarten Success Academy in Roselle, N.J. got a Bronze certification.
More than 300 schools from 23 states were honored for prioritizing healthier eating, physical activity and staff well-being.