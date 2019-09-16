Comments
OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was a stabbing involving a group of teenagers outside a pizzeria at a Long Island strip mall on Monday afternoon.
CBS2’s Dan Rice was in Chopper 2 over the scene.
A large crowd was still gathered in the parking lot off Brower Avenue about an hour after the altercation. At around 3:45 p.m., a large fight broke out outside the pizzeria, police said. One person was stabbed and taken to an area hospital. The victim’s condition was not immediately known.
Police were interviewing potential witnesses and the investigation was ongoing.
The strip mall is located about a block from Oceanside High School.
