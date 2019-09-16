Comments
FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey mom had a special delivery early Monday morning — a baby who just couldn’t wait.
Thirty-seven-year-old Sarah Wagner, of Fair Lawn, went into labor with her second child.
Mom and dad were heading to the hospital, but they only made it as far as the foyer of their home.
By the time police got here, the baby boy had already entered the world.
“Dad said mom’s inside. Came inside, mom’s holding her baby already,” Fair Lawn Police Officer Luke Hintzen said.
Mom and baby were taken to the hospital for a check-up, where they are doing just fine.