



– Sunset Park in Brooklyn has seen remarkable economic growth in recent years, and the community owes a lot of that economic boom to Industry City.

Dan Geiger, who covers real estate for Crain’s New York magazine, has been watching this situation unfold.

The 35-acre complex is home to dozens of shops and restaurants, it features several outdoor community spaces and has become a place for up-and-coming artists to display their work.

According to the owners of the complex, Industry City has brought roughly 8,000 jobs to the area.

A new plan to build two hotels and more commercial space has already been met with resistance.

Some community groups say they are worried about gentrification and the impact the expanded complex could have on their neighborhoods.

Geiger joined CBSN New York’s Alex Denis to talk about the ways the Sunset Park community may trend about rezoning for more development.

