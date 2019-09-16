NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump tweeted “locked and loaded” following an attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil field.
Saturday’s drone attack could cause gas prices to go up as soon as Monday. Oil prices surged Sunday after the attack disrupted the global supply of crude oil.
On Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in New York was $2.72. In New Jersey, drivers faced $2.55 at the pump.
The highest average price was seen in California where gas was costing $3.63 per gallon.
The Saudi refinery produces nearly 6 million barrels a day. Rebels from Yemen have claimed responsibility, but the Trump administration is pinning the blame on Iran.
Last night the president tweeted that the United States believes it knows the culprit, but he said he’s waiting on verification from the Saudi kingdom.
Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!
The president has authorized the use of oil from the nation’s emergency reserve.