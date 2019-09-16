CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump tweeted “locked and loaded” following an attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil field.

Saturday’s drone attack could cause gas prices to go up as soon as Monday. Oil prices surged Sunday after the attack disrupted the global supply of crude oil.

On Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in New York was $2.72. In New Jersey, drivers faced $2.55 at the pump.

The highest average price was seen in California where gas was costing $3.63 per gallon.

The Saudi refinery produces nearly 6 million barrels a day. Rebels from Yemen have claimed responsibility, but the Trump administration is pinning the blame on Iran.

Last night the president tweeted that the United States believes it knows the culprit, but he said he’s waiting on verification from the Saudi kingdom.

The president has authorized the use of oil from the nation’s emergency reserve.

