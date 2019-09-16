Comments
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) – Yankees legend Mariano Rivera is being honored Monday afternoon at the White House.
The former relief pitcher is being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
The 13-time All Star and baseball’s all-time saves leader is widely regarded as the greatest closed in the sport’s history.
Earlier this year, the five-time World Series winner became the first player to ever be unanimously inducted into the national Baseball Hall of Fame.