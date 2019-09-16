CBSN New YorkWatch Now
WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork)Yankees legend Mariano Rivera is being honored Monday afternoon at the White House.

The former relief pitcher is being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The 13-time All Star and baseball’s all-time saves leader is widely regarded as the greatest closed in the sport’s history.

Earlier this year, the five-time World Series winner became the first player to ever be unanimously inducted into the national Baseball Hall of Fame.

