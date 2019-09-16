NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a driver who crashed into a Brooklyn funeral home and then ran off.
The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Monday morning at the Sabatino Funeral Home on Avenue U in the Gravesend section of Brooklyn.
The BMW sedan struck an awning outside the building, causing it to collapse onto the sidewalk.
“We heard a tremendous noise and we looked out the window,” said Donald T. Sabatino. “We had a canopy and two trees and two pillars protecting the awning. There was a BMW under the canopy. We watched for a minute, and somebody opened the door, surveyed the damage and left.”
Police and firefighters cut the canopy down and quickly removed the BMW.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.