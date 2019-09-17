BRIDGETON CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities in New Jersey have issued an Amber Alert for a five-year-old girl who went missing from a playground.

Police have been using helicopters, divers, and dogs to find Dulce Maria Alavez.

Investigators say a man took the child from a Bridgeton Park on Monday.

Dulce’s mother, Noema Perez says she took her children to a store to get ice cream and then they went to the park.

Perez says she stayed in the car with a young relative while Dulce and her three-year-old brother ran to the playground. When Perez checked on her children, Dulce couldn’t be found.

“I just want to find her and I want to find her that she’s okay. That nothing bad has happened to her,” Perez said.

New Jersey State Police say they now believe the girl may have been taken by a man in a red van.

Dulce is a Hispanic girl, about 3-feet tall, weighing 60-70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant on it, black and white pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2857, Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033, or call 911 immediately.