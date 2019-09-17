



– The New York Giants have a new quarterback.

Daniel Jones will replace Eli Manning as starting QB, the team announced Tuesday.

Daniel Jones has been named Giants starting QB — New York Giants (@Giants) September 17, 2019

The switch was made just two games into Jones’ rookie season.

The Giants are 0-2, losing at Dallas last week and at home to Buffalo Sunday. They’re set to face the the Tampa Buccaneers this coming Sunday.

“Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games,” coach Pat Shurmur said. “Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday.”

“Ultimately, this is a move that I felt was best for this team at this time. I have said it since I got here, I am very fond of Eli. His work ethic, his preparation, his football intelligence. All those attributes are as good as I have ever seen in a player.”

Shurmur said the move is aimed at giving Jones a chance to grow.

Manning started 210 consecutive regular season games from Nov. 2004-Nov. 2017, the longest streak in NFL history.