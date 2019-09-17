CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:E. coli, General Mills, Gold Medal, Local TV, Recall, Recalls


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)General Mills is recalling bags of Gold Medal flour over concerns about E. coli.

General Mills is recalling bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour. (Credit: General Mills)

The recall affects five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour with a use by date of Sept. 6, 2020 and a package UPC of 000-16000-19610-0.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, E. coli O26 was discovered during sampling of the product.

There have not been any reports of illnesses related to this recall.

No other types of Gold Medal flour are affected by the recall.

Anyone who purchased the affected product should throw it away.

For more information, visit generalmills.com/flour.

Comments

Leave a Reply