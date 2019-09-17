Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — General Mills is recalling bags of Gold Medal flour over concerns about E. coli.
The recall affects five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour with a use by date of Sept. 6, 2020 and a package UPC of 000-16000-19610-0.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, E. coli O26 was discovered during sampling of the product.
There have not been any reports of illnesses related to this recall.
No other types of Gold Medal flour are affected by the recall.
Anyone who purchased the affected product should throw it away.
For more information, visit generalmills.com/flour.