Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The weather story couldn’t be any nicer or quieter for our neck of the woods today. Temps were very pleasant and there was no humidity, both of that combined with brilliant sunshine to make for a picture-perfect day.
Temps overnight will be on the cool side in the City – upper 50s – and chilly for the ‘burbs in the mid 40s!
Expect beautiful weather to continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions, bright skies and a comfy and cool midweek will give way to a summer-like weekend.
Temps tomorrow will be around 70, with a gradual warm-up into the low 80s this weekend. Enjoy!