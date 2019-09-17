Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An administrator at a Jewish middle school has been arrested, accused of producing child pornography.
Rabbi Jonathan Skolnick is an assistant principal at Salanter Akiba Riverdale Academy in the Bronx. It’s also known as SAR Academy.
The FBI had been watching him since March.
Investigators arrested Skolnick on Friday, saying when questioned that he admitted to posing as a teenage girl and asking underage girls to send him sexually explicit photos.
READ: Criminal Complaint Against Jonathan Skolnick (PDF)
According to the criminal complaint, from March to September Skolnick pretended to be girls with various email addresses who would message boys and ask them to send nude photos to “prove” themselves.
In a letter to parents, the school said they do not believe any SAR students have been victims.