NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for at least two men accused of attacking seven people in a violent robbery spree.

The crime spree began on August 24, and most of the victims have been targeted on the Lower East Side.

The suspects allegedly struck three times during the early-morning hours of September 7.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. they robbed two 23-year-old men of their wallets and cellphones on Ludlow Street, taking off with $3,000 worth of items.

About an hour and a half earlier on Orchard Street, they allegedly attacked a 31-year-old man, punching him in the head and taking his wallet.

Police said the suspects also struck last Friday on Pitt Street, stealing a 26-year-old man’s wallet.

Investigators believe the robbers may work in a larger group.

On August 29, four men allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old man, injuring his head and body and forcefully taking $2,000 worth of jewelry and cash.

Two more violent attacks were reported the last weekend of August.

Police said four men beat a 27-year-old man until he lost consciousness. When he came to, $3,000 worth of items were gone.

In total, investigators estimate the suspects have stolen $9,000.