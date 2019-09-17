NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Looking to make some extra cash during the holiday season? UPS may have a job for you.

The shipping giant has announced that they are looking to hire around 11,000 seasonal and permanent employees in New York and New Jersey.

UPS says they’re looking for package handlers, delivery and tractor trailer drivers, and driver helpers at 38 locations throughout the Tri-state to meet demand during the busy holiday season.

In total, UPS is expected to hire 100,000 seasonal workers for the 2019 holidays.

Seasonal workers will begin their gigs in November and finish up in January 2020.

“We expect another record Peak season this year, with daily package deliveries nearly doubling compared to our average of 20 million per day,” Jim Barber, UPS chief operating officer said via Business Insider.

Package driver jobs reportedly start at $20.50 an hour, while package handler and driver helpers are being offered $14 an hour.