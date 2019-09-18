DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on Long Island have canceled an Amber Alert for a six-month-old infant taken by his father without permission.
Suffolk County Police said 19-year-old Bryan Quinteros took the baby boy after a physical fight with the child’s mother at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities said the missing child has been located unharmed at some point around 8:30 p.m. however, the child’s father is still at large.
“Daniel Quinteros, the six-month old baby who was reported missing earlier today, has been located unharmed when an acquaintance brought the baby to the his mother’s house. Bryan Quinteros has not been located,” Suffolk County police said in a statement.
The teen reportedly threatened to not bring his child back to the boy’s mother before taking him around 2:30 p.m.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911, First Squad Detectives at 631-854-8152, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.