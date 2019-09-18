NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There has been another violent attack on a Jewish resident in Brooklyn.

Surveillance cameras caught the disturbing incident on Warsoff Place between Flushing and Park Avenues Tuesday night.

Four suspects are seen stalking and then attacking a Hasidic Jewish man as he walked down the sidewalk.

SHOCKING VIDEO: A Hasidic Jew gets assaulted and attacked in the head in Brooklyn on Warsoff Place between Flushing x Park avenues, anyone with info please call @WspuShomrim 7182370202 or @NYPD79Pct (added another angle) pic.twitter.com/gbxj2rpfML — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) September 18, 2019

The victim tries to fight off the gang-style ambush before fleeing the area as the four men chase after him.

Former New York state assemblyman Dov Hikind is demanding the city step up its enforcement after the recent outbreak of anti-Semitic attacks across the five boroughs.

An outspoken advocate for the Jewish community, Hikind is organizing a rally at City Hall Park on Sunday to call for an end to attacks against Jews.

As violent antisemitism continues to plague NYC, we must come together as New Yorkers to send a clear message that such hateful acts will not be tolerated. Join us on Sun, Sep 22 at 12pm at City Hall Park and let it be known that the city stands unified against antisemitism! pic.twitter.com/9NWxe83nGX — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) September 16, 2019

“Another day, another brutal and vicious attack on a Hasidic Jew in Brooklyn. We don’t need more empty talk from city and state “leaders”. We need action! The NYPD should be stepping up patrols in all Jewish neighborhoods until this wave of violent antisemitism subsides,” Hikind said in a statement late Tuesday night.

The Anti Defamation League of New York and Jersey said on social media they were also reaching out to police to find out more about this possible bias attack.

Authorities said it’s not being considered a hate crime because no anti-Semitic slurs were made. Instead, police are calling it a random attack and robbery.

