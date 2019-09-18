Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh area doctor is the latest to file a lawsuit against former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Monroeville’s Dr. Victor Prisk has filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania claiming that Brown owes him $11,500 in unpaid fees.
Not only that, according to the NY Post, Dr. Prisk claims Brown repeatedly farted in his face and laughed about it during a consultation where he showed up three hours late.
TMZ even obtained video of the appointment in August of 2018 where Brown can be heard farting and laughing about it as Prisk tests his body fat.