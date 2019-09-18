



A Bronx man faces multiple charges after his SUV lost control and jumped a curb yesterday, killing a 1-year-old girl in a stroller.

Kier Boneparte, 22, was charged with driving without a license or insurance, reckless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Surveillance video shows his SUV hit a parked car before striking the little girl on the sidewalk with her mother.

Good Samaritans rushed to remove the car that pinned the child against the wall.

“The lady running over here, coming to me, say ‘help me, my baby,’” witness Atta Bofa said. “I said, ‘Where’s the baby?’ They said, ‘The baby is under.’”

The victim was identified as Djeneba Magassa. She was taken to the hospital in a private car and pronounced dead.

“Oh god, it was very heartbreaking to see that of a child, a little baby,” said witness Beverly Taylor. “The car just swerved off the road and just slammed right into the stroller.”

Police said Boneparte was attempting to make a right turn from White Plains Road onto East 215th Street when he lost control.

“He got out, he was very shook up. He did come out try to help. It was very tragic,” Taylor said. “Screaming, oh god, out of control, crying. I mean, her child.”

The mother was helpless and in an instant witnessed the horror of losing her child.

According to police, Boneparte was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.