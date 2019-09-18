NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a woman who disappeared after her home was destroyed by a fire.
Investigators say the cause of the blaze appears to be suspicious, CBS2’s Jessica Moore reported.
It’s a bizarre case in Monmouth County. Police are searching for 65-year-old Jacquelin Terrulli, who hasn’t been seen since her house burned down on the morning of Sept. 12. On Tuesday, a man who lived in the home, identified as 49-year-old Ronald Teschner, was arrested after police said he was spotted driving the missing woman’s 2019 Jeep Cherokee.
Police said Teschner was arrested right after officers found shotguns in the SUV. He is being held on weapons and theft charges.
Meanwhile, police said they still don’t know what happened Terrulli.
If you’ve seen Terrulli or know anything about her, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office wants to hear from you.