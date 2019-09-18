Comments
We’ll see blue skies with some fair weather clouds in the mix today. Temperatures will be running slightly cooler than yesterday with highs around 70°.
Tonight clears up nicely with many of our suburbs falling into the 40s — even a distant reading in the upper 30s can’t be ruled out. As for the city, expect low temperatures in the low 50s.
We’re gearing up for a beauty tomorrow as high pressure settles in overhead. It will be very comfortable, as well, with dew points in the 30s. As for highs, they’ll be in the low 70s.
Sunshine dominates once again on Friday with highs around 80°.