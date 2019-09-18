



The NYPD officer shot in the wrist Tuesday on Staten Island will be released from the hospital today.

The 30-year-old female officer was wounded while trying to arrest a domestic assault suspect in Stapleton.

Image of the suspect at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/VJLmRffmxf — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 17, 2019

Police said they shot and killed the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Gregory Edwards, after he pulled a gun and fired at them.

The officer was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, where she underwent surgery.

The mayor, police commissioner and police union president all praised her for her bravery.

WATCH: Mayor, Police Commissioner, PBA On Staten Island Shooting

“Our officer today acted heroically, bravely, professionally. It’s extraordinary,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “Our officer did everything that she was trained to do, put herself in harm’s way and did an exemplary job.”

De Blasio also called the officer “someone who exemplifies the American Dream” who came from an immigrant family and grew up wanting to join the force.

“Clearly in this case, this was someone who had caused real harm and had left a woman very, very afraid for her life. The NYPD answered the call,” he said. “These officers went to do what they knew to do to protect this woman and the whole community, and they did it in a way that should make us very proud.”

She is expected to be released from the hospital around 1 p.m. today.