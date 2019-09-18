



Police are trying to track down a man accused in two attempted rapes in Brooklyn.

The first incident took place around 4:30 a.m. on September 8 near Garfield Place and Prospect Park West in Park Slope.

Police said a 26-year-old woman was walking into her building when the suspect followed her inside, exposed himself and grabbed her waist. She fought him off, and he fled east toward Prospect Park West.

Then around 7 p.m. on September 16, the man allegedly targeted a 17-year-old girl near Carroll Street and Eighth Avenue.

Police said he grabbed her buttocks from behind and threatened to sexually assault her.

A witnesses saw what happened and tried to take down the suspect. Police said the man kicked the Good Samaritan and ran away.

Neither of the victims were hurt.

The suspect is described as black, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.