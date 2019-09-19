



Police are searching for a man accused of violently robbing an 89-year-old woman in Manhattan.

The attack happened around 11:45 a.m. Saturday at an apartment building near East 10th Street and Avenue D.

Police said the victim was coming home from shopping in the East Village. When she opened her apartment door, a man grabbed her from behind, pushed her inside and onto the ground.

He allegedly demanded, “Where’s the money?” and stole $5,000 from a drawer in the bedroom.

Police said the woman had been saving up to buy a tombstone for her late husband.

She was taken to the hospital and treated for neck and back pain.

The suspect was described as Hispanic with a light complexion, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, blue T-shirt, blue jeans, blue Philadelphia Flyers baseball cap, white sneakers and a backpack.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.