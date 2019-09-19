



– New Jersey is rolling out its REAL ID program as it nears the federal deadline.

The Springfield Township Motor Vehicle Agency was busy Thursday morning with people updating their current licenses, but some may have to do it again before October 2020 to get a REAL ID, reports CBSN New York’s Meg Baker.

The new level of identification is not yet being offered in every location in New Jersey, but the Motor Vehicle Commission says to expect the service soon.

Starting next year on Oct. 1, 2020, travelers must have REAL ID license or passport to fly in the U.S. due to federal requirements to help prevent fraudulent identification.

The difference between the license people have now and the new one is that REAL IDs have a star in the corner. People can stick with the old IDs but just won’t be able to fly with it.

To get a REAL ID, you will need to make an appointment at a New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Agency.

You will need to go in person as a REAL ID cannot be issued online.

The agency hopes to avoid long lines with an appointment system, but right now most locations do not offer this service. For now, you can sign up online to be notified when the agency closest to you begins offering REAL IDs.

Applicants for REAL IDs need to bring documentation to qualify, but not all documentation is considered equal. A person must have two proofs of residential address, one proof of a Social Security Number and six “points” worth of other identification. Financial information can be blacked out.

The lists below illustrate documentation options needed in New Jersey.

2 proofs of residential address (select two from this list)

Valid NJ driver license/non-driver identification card, or a Motor Vehicle Commission issued driver license renewal form (displaying residential address)

Utility or credit card bill issued in the past 90 days.

Checking or savings account statement from a bank or credit union issued within the past 60 days.

Original, unexpired lease or rental agreement.

Tax bill, statement or receipt, and/or any letter or correspondence received from the IRS or tax office within the past year.

First class mail from any government agency in the past six month.

If under 18, statement from parent or guardian certifying address of applicant.

1 proof of full Socical Security Number

Social Security Card

W-2 Form issued within the past year

Pay Stub with name and full SSN

1099 Form issued within the past year

6 points of ID – Primary List (one selection)

4 points … Unexpired US passport or passport card.

4 points … US or US Territory birth certificate certified copy filed with a state office of vital statistics or equivalent agency in the individual’s state of US Department of State birth certificate (Form FS-545 or DS-1350).

4 points … US Department of State Consular Report of Birth Abroad (Form FS-240).

4 points … Certificate of Naturalization (Form N-550, N-578, or N-570).

4 points … Current Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551) issued by USCIS (with expiration date).

4 points … Unexpired foreign passport with valid visa and I-94 (stamp or form version).

4 points … Current photo employment authorization card (USCIS Form I-688B or I-766).

2 points … Current Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551) issued by INS (without expiration date).

6 points of ID – Secondary List (cannot use more than two 1-point documents)

1 points … Unexpired standard photo driver license from NJ or any state, or US Territory, and the District of Columbia.

1 points … Unexpired standard non-driver identification card from NJ only.

1 points … Social Security card.

1 points … Bank/credit union statement or record (within the past 60 days).

1 points … ATM/debit card with preprinted name and applicant’s signature (ATM/debit card and bank statement cannot be submitted together).

1 points … Current health insurance card or prescription card displaying applicant’s name.

1 points … Current employee identification card with pay stub.

1 points … State professional license.

1 points … NJ public assistance card with photo (also known as an NJ Social Services identification card).

1 points … High school diploma, GED or college degree.

1 points … Property tax statement, bill or receipt issued by an NJ municipality.

1 points … For NJ high school students: a waiver certificate for the written portion of the driver’s test.

1 points … Veterans Administration universal access photo identification card.

2 points … Unexpired federal government employee driver license.

2 points … Unexpired federal government employee photo identification card.

2 points … US military discharge papers (Form DD-214).

2 points … FAA pilot license.

2 points … US school photo identification card with transcript or school records.

2 points … US college photo identification card with transcript.

3 points … Legal name change court order signed by a judge or court clerk.

3 points … Civil marriage or civil union certificate or divorce decree.

3 points … US adoption papers.

3 points … Current US military photo identification card.

3 points … Current US military dependent card.

3 points … US military photo retiree card.

3 points … NJ firearm purchaser card.

4 points … Unexpired REAL ID driver license, non-driver identification card, or probationary license from any state, US territory and the District of Columbia.

For an interactive version of these lists, www.realidnj.com/selector.

