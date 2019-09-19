



— Starting pitcher Domingo German ‘s immediate future with the Yankees is now in question.

This after the 27-year-old right-hander was placed on administrative leave under the Joint MLB-MLBPA Domestic Violence Policy, the league announced on Thursday.

“We fully support all measures being undertaken by the Commissioners’ Office pursuant to the Policy on Domestic Violence,” the Yankees said in a statement. “We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated.

“We have followed the lead of Major League Baseball and will continue to provide our complete cooperation throughout the investigative process. We reserve any further comment until the investigation reaches its conclusion. All questions pertaining to this matter should be directed to the Office of the Commissioner.”

Under the policy, the initial period of administrative leave can last up to seven days, barring an extension.

German, who is 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 27 appearances, including 24 starts, this season figures to be an option for the Yankees in the starting rotation in the playoffs. New York entered play Thursday with a magic number of 1 to clinch the AL East title.

